European Union approves 4th sanctions package

The European Union (EU) approved this Monday (14) the fourth package of sanctions against Russia, with punishments that affect “different” sectors of the economy of Moscow.

Rumor has it that the bloc has added billionaire Roman Abramovich and other Russian tycoons to its list of sanctions against those who support the invasion of Ukraine. The Chelsea owner and the oligarchs could have their EU assets seized.

The decision was taken during a meeting of ambassadors from the 27 member countries of the bloc (Coreper), at which the request to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend, for Russia, the “most favored nation” clause was also approved. such as the examination of Belarus’ candidacy to join the entity.

The measures will come into force as soon as they are published in the block’s Official Gazette. “We are working tirelessly to force Moscow to stop the war through sanctions that will be increasingly unsustainable for Russia,” said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is in Bucharest, the Romanian capital.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, had already confirmed the new sanctions package against the Kremlin and condemned the “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin’s war is not just about Ukraine, but also about the security and stability of our European continent. It affects all of us,” Borrell told a news conference in Skopje, North Macedonia.

The new series of punishments was also supported by the German government, which explained that it is necessary to seriously consider which means put pressure on Putin and which ones could harm EU countries more, with medium and long-term consequences.

“Germany’s position on sanctions against Moscow is clear: we want maximum pressure on Putin. We want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically,” said German Finance Minister Christian Lindnder.