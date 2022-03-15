Exercises to lose weight at home: check out 5 variations of exercises!

Vila Velha, March 14 – Does your daily routine prevent you from going to the gym? If the answer is “yes”, today in the column Robson Lemes to the portal GO sheetwe have brought you variations of exercises for you to do at home and that will take just a few minutes of your day!

As we all already know, exercising is beneficial for the body. According to an article from Globo, the WHO recommends up to 300 minutes of physical activity per week, which is equivalent to just over 40 minutes a day.

5 exercise variations

Also according to the organization, its benefits go beyond weight loss. It can also combat sedentary lifestyle and aging, as well as improve emotional health. Thus, a daily exercise routine is essential to have an iron health.

Basic exercise that can make you sweat a lot in just a few minutes a day. In addition, it is an extremely versatile and useful exercise for conditioning the body as a whole. Even more, it is very practical, since it does not need equipment or facilities to carry it out.

Burpees are widely used in crossfit training centers to improve physical conditioning and endurance. Besides, of course, being a great alternative for those looking to lose weight. As with jumping jacks, the burpee activates the whole body, being another great alternative to working upper and lower limbs.

Squats are also a great weight loss exercise. Although the exercise places more emphasis on the lower limbs, it is still a great alternative to your training at home.

Tip: If you feel the exercise is too light, you can hold something heavy to make the exercise harder.

The exercise at first glance may seem simple to perform, however, those who perform it say that 1 minute on the plank seems like an eternity. Among the benefits of the board are:

Stability; Improved posture; Stronger shoulders; Improved muscular endurance; Core strengthening.



The push-up is great for the upper body – working your chest, triceps, shoulders, abs, and even your lower back. Undoubtedly a complete activity to enhance your training!

Tip: If you find it difficult to perform the exercise, you can place your knee on the floor.

Series of exercises to lose weight at home

With just these 5 exercises, you can put together a simple and practical series to perform at home. Check out a weekly suggestion:

Second: 3 sets of 10 repetitions of burpees, 3 sets of 8 repetitions of push-ups.

Third: 3 sets of 10 reps of squats, 5 sets of 1 minute plank.

Fourth: 10 sets of 1 minute jumping jacks.

Fifth: d rest.

d Friday: 3 sets of 10 repetitions of burpees, 3 sets of 8 repetitions of push-ups.

Saturday: 3 sets of 10 reps of squats, 5 sets of 1 minute plank.

Sunday: Rest.

You can also (and should) vary the order of exercises, as different stimuli favor hypertrophy and weight loss. It is also worth mentioning that you should always have a professional to accompany you.

