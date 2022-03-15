Fear of nuclear war: what Japanese trauma teaches us about the use of atomic bombs

  • Juliana Sayuri
  • From Hiroshima (Japan) to BBC News Brazil

Protester in Tokyo on March 5, 2022

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

In Tokyo and other parts of Japan, protesters protested against Putin and the possible use of nuclear weapons.

Every day at 8:15 am sharp, a clock strikes atop a steel tower in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. The sound is a reminder of the exact time when the “Little Boy” was dropped on the city, the first atomic bomb in history, dropped by the United States on August 6, 1945, at the end of World War II (1939-1945).

Hiroshima was devastated by the bomb and it is estimated that around 40% of its 350,000 inhabitants died, many incinerated instantly. Today, the city preserves several landmarks in memory of the bombing, such as the emblematic dome of the only building in the surroundings that withstood the nuclear explosion.

It was in front of these ruins that anti-nuclear activists, peace activists and atomic bomb survivors have gathered to protest the war in Ukraine in recent days.

On the night of March 8, about 100 protesters held a vigil, organized by the NGO Hiroshima Alliance for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, lit 1,300 candles and placed them on the ground to compose the words “no to war”, ” No to nuclear weapons”, in English and Russian. “No war, no nukes, het boñhe”, said one of the participants in the megaphone.

