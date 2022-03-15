Fit people are 33% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s, says US study

The fitter you are, the less likely you are to develop Alzheimer’s disease. With a 33% lower risk for this neurodegenerative dementia, according to a study to be presented to American Academy of Neurology at the annual meeting, which takes place next month.

Researchers at Washington Veterans Medical Center and George Washington University tested and followed 649,605 veterans (mean age 61) for nearly a decade. Based on their cardiorespiratory fitness, participants were divided into five categories – from lowest to highest fitness level.

All participants took a treadmill test to measure how well their body carries oxygen to their muscles and how well their muscles absorb oxygen during exercise. exercise. This allowed for the division.

Researchers have found that as fitness improves, a person’s chances of developing the disease decrease. Compared with the least healthy group, those slightly fitter had a 13% lower risk of Alzheimer’s; the middle group was 20% less likely to develop dementia; the fourth group was 26% less susceptible; with the odds reaching a 33% lower risk for those fitter.

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. It is a progressive brain disorder that, over time, destroys memory and thinking skills, and interferes with the ability to perform daily tasks. About 6 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s. There are no proven ways to cure the disease.

The researchers point out that increasing physical activity is a promising way to possibly reduce the risk of developing the disease. Several studies have already indicated that regular physical activity can benefit the brain, and the Alzheimer’s Association considers it one of the best things people can do to reduce their chances of getting dementia.

“The idea that you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease simply by increasing your fitness level is very promising, especially as there are no adequate treatments to prevent or halt the progression of the disease,” said Edward Zamrini, principal, in a note. study author.

Study co-author Charles Faselis, Washington Veterans Medical Center team leader, points out that the research findings will help clinicians “prescribe safe exercise programs to lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

“To help veterans prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease, the research team is using artificial intelligence technology to turn the findings into a formula that can be individualized to show the benefits that small increases in physical activity can deliver. ,” said Qing Zeng, co-director of the Center for Data Science and Outcome Research at the Veterans Medical Center in Washington.