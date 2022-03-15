Fox News cameraman dies after attack in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, of the American channel Fox News, died after an attack in Ukraine. The information was released on Twitter by broadcaster John Roberts on Tuesday (15).
Zakrzewski was hit in the same attack as journalist Benjamin Hall, about which it was announced on Monday (14) that he was injured.
The day before, an American journalist had died after Russian bombing in the Ukrainian capital region.
Pierre Zakrzewski (left), of the American channel Fox News, died after an attack in Ukraine – Photo: SusanLiTV/Reproduction/Twitter
Zakrzewski and Hall were traveling in a car in Horenka, in the Kiev region, when they were hit. The network said Hall was hospitalized with his injuries, but so far no updates have been released on his condition.
Zakrzewski, who lived in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott described Zakrzewski as a network veteran “who covered nearly every international story for Fox News, from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unparalleled. He was deeply committed to storytelling and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were recognized among journalists across all media. He was very popular – everyone in the media industry who covered overseas knew and respected Pierre.”
