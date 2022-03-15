Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine – News









A Fox News correspondent was injured and hospitalized on Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reported the American television network. Benjamin Hall, a Brit who covers the State Department for the broadcaster, was shot while he was gathering news outside Kiev.

“We have a minimal level of detail at the moment, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams in the field are working to gather additional information,” he said.

Irina Venediktova, Ukraine’s attorney general, said in a Facebook post that a British journalist had suffered shrapnel injuries to both legs. She did not identify the journalist, but published a photo of a US Congressional press pass belonging to a Fox News reporter.











In a statement, the State Department Correspondents Association said it was “appalled to learn that our fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded while covering the war in Ukraine”.

“We know Ben for his human warmth, good humor and extreme professionalism,” he said. “We wish Ben a speedy recovery and urge every effort to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine.”

On Sunday (13), a American journalist was shot dead and another was wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kiev where some of the fiercest fighting has taken place since Russia invaded the country.











Documentarian Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project on global refugee issues, according to the outlet. The International Federation of Journalists identified the injured reporter as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who was in the same car as the Americans was also injured, according to a rescuer at the scene.





