France criticizes countries that unilaterally lowered Russia’s status | Economy

Foreign Minister Carlos França criticized countries that unilaterally downgraded Russia’s economic status after the invasion of Ukraine. The statement was made this Monday (14), in a master class at the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP), in Brasília.

According to France, the measure should have been taken in agreement with other member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO). For the minister, economic sanctions should have been taken multilaterally so that there would be no divergence between decisions.

“Canada did that, others followed, I don’t have the extensive list. But that worries me, because this was a decision that, I think, would be better made if it was made within the multilateral trading system,” he said.

“[Uma decisão multilateral] doesn’t happen, and I don’t think this is good for the multilateral trading system or for the interests of a country like Brazil, which has its strength precisely in multilateralism”.

Canada was the first country to apply sanctions to Russia and downgraded the country’s economic status to a “most favored nation”. The United States announced last week that it will follow the neighboring country, after meeting with the G7.