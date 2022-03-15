Gamers Club will now validate the identity of users | DRAFT5

Measure aims to facilitate decisions related to punishments, such as cheating and toxicity
per Cristino ‘cac0’ Melo / March 14, 2022 – 5:10 pm / Cover: Florian Olivo/Unsplash
THE Gamers Club continues to develop its leading platform in Latin America. This time, it is implementing a system to validate the identity of its users. The project takes place in partnership with idwall through the app MyID.
With MyID it will be possible to confirm all the information of a player’s account and verify the authenticity. Thanks to this, it will be possible to guarantee more transparency in decisions related to punishment. Among them are: toxicity, use of cheaters and other deviations. Another benefit that identity validation can bring is prevention against Smurfs and account theft.
“This partnership is a huge milestone for the gaming community. Many people have negative experiences in their leisure time because they are attacked by a group of people who hide behind profiles on the internet, but who do not have the same behavior in real life due to the consequences that negative attitudes can bring. We always want to build a safer community for everyone and we believe this is another big step“, said Yuri “fly“Uchiyama, CEO of Gamers Club, to ge.
Lincoln Ando, CEO of idwall, also commented on the partnership. According to the businessman, the application of the system will be a milestone for the community gamer in Brazil.
“Through this partnership, with the digital validation of users on the Gamers Club platform, we started a new milestone for the gamer community in Brazil, which will change the way people relate to each other in games.s”, he commented.
“This is the first time that a technology like this is used in an online gaming platform and it arrives to open space for more people to play, in addition to improving the experience for those who are already part of this medium and helping to build a wider community. safe and reliable for everyone“, he added.
The system will begin to be implemented in the coming weeks. It will start in shape beta for just some users. If the tests are successful, all users will have to adopt the same system.