Global stocks fall, Hang Seng plummets 5.7% with pressure from techs; oil and ore down and more market topics today

US futures and European stock markets operate lower on Tuesday morning (15), as investors continue to monitor developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and await an important policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next Wednesday. Asian markets mostly closed lower, with the release of some much better-than-expected Chinese economic data offering little relief as investors monitored the country’s Covid wave, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng saw another trading session. strong drop with pressure from techs.

In the US, the Fed is widely expected to raise its interest rate by 0.25 percentage point. Growing inflationary concerns will weigh on the Fed’s two-day meeting, which begins today. The lockdown in China could make supply chain problems worse, after a spike in Covid-19 cases halted production in cities like Shenzhen, a major manufacturing city. The Russia-Ukraine conflict had already led to a rise in commodity prices.

As a result, the US central bank has no choice but to raise rates to curb accelerating inflation.

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials took place yesterday in an attempt to establish a solid ceasefire and find room for any compromise between the demands of Russia and Ukraine. But like previous attempts, the fourth round of discussions ended with little progress. Negotiations will resume on Tuesday. Meanwhile, pRussian shells hit several residential buildings in Kiev, the city’s mayor said on Monday morning.

On the indicators front, data released today showed Chinese industrial production rose 7.5% in January and February from a year earlier, above the 3.9% increase forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales in China in the first two months of the year also beat expectations, gaining 6.7% in January and February, compared with expectations for a 3% increase by analysts in a Reuters poll.

In Brazil, on the eve of Copom, the possibility of the government increasing Auxílio Brasil to help face the rise in fuel prices rescued fears of fiscal risk and boosted future interest rates.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US index futures have losses this Tuesday morning (15), with investors monitoring the Federal Reserve meeting that begins today, with expectations of an interest rate hike next Wednesday.

Investors are also awaiting the central bank’s new forecasts for rates, inflation and the economy, given the uncertainty of escalating geopolitical tensions.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.38%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.32%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.26%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed lower, due to Covid cases in China that forced a lockdown in large cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen. Also noteworthy was the Hong Kong Hang Seng index, which fell 5.72% to 18,415.08 – its lowest close since February 2016, according to Refinitiv data.

Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong had a volatile session. The Hang Seng Tech index fell more than 7% during the morning, then briefly traded in positive territory before erasing those gains, dropping 8.1% on the day.

As investors continued to weigh the prospect of possible delistings from US exchanges, Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks plummeted: Alibaba was down 11.93%, while JD.com was down 10.06%. NetEase is down 7.68%.

Know more:

Risk aversion to Chinese techs rose on Monday after a report that Tencent could face a record fine for violating anti-money laundering rules.

Shanghai SE (China), -4.95%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.15%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +5.72%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.91%

Europe

European markets rebound echoing events in Europe as Russia’s war against Ukraine causes death and destruction in the country.

On the indicator agenda, industrial production in the euro zone disappointed, with stability compared to the Refinitiv forecast of a 0.1% rise in January on a monthly basis. In the annual comparison, the decrease was 1.3%, compared to a projection of a fall of 0.5%.

FTSE 100 (UK), -1.49%

DAX (Germany), -2.16%

CAC 40 (France), -2.47%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.91%

commodities

Oil prices recede due to ongoing ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about slower demand in China following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

WTI Oil, -5.33% at $97.51 a barrel

Brent crude, -5.42% at $101.11 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 4.61% to 756.00 yuan, equivalent to US$118.63

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.70% to $38,417.02 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Tuesday (15), the producer price index in the US is expected to rise by 0.9%, according to analysts interviewed by Reuters.

In Brazil, the focus will be on monetary policy. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets again today and tomorrow. Facing a still challenging inflationary environment, the collegiate should promote an increase of 1 percentage point in the Selic, to 11.75%, in line with market expectations. This time, unlike in the last meetings, the Copom should leave the next steps open, without making clear signals about the magnitude of the adjustment at the May meeting.

Brazil

9:00 am: IBGE publishes Monthly Industrial Survey: Physical Production – Regional

9:00 am: Electoral poll – XP/Ipespe

11:00 am: First day of Copom meeting

USA

9:30 am: Producer price index

5pm: API Oil Stocks Change

3. Radar fuels

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said yesterday (14) that Petrobras has a “social function” and needs to participate in the effort to reduce fuel prices in the country. In recent weeks, the government and Congress have stepped up their efforts to find a way to lessen the impact of the war in Ukraine, which has led to an escalation of the barrel of oil on the international market.

“Petrobras today has profitability on the order of three times more than its competitors, billions in dividends, and it is obvious that it is very good for this to happen, but this cannot happen at the sacrifice of the Brazilian population that supplies its vehicles or who need public transport”, said Pacheco, in a press conference, during the Business Connection event, in Belo Horizonte.

Split truck drivers

The idea of ​​a possible stoppage of truck drivers because of the increase in fuel prices, decreed last week by Petrobras, still divides the category. Autonomous truck driver Wanderlei Loureira Alves, known as “Dedeco”, said in a note to Broadcast do Agro that “there are many differences between truck drivers and leaders who are in favor of stopping and those in favor of increasing freight to meet the increase ( of fuels).

Another industry source heard by Broadcast do Estadão confirms that the category, in fact, “is very polarized”.

Public Ministry points out government interference in Petrobras and charges investigation at TCU

The Public Ministry together with the TCU yesterday requested that the Court investigate possible undue interference by the government in Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) and in the company’s pricing policy, according to a report in the newspaper O Globo.

The deputy prosecutor of the MP, Lucas Rocha Furtado, lists a series of public statements by Bolsonaro that would have interfered, immediately, in the price of Petrobras shares on the stock exchange and generated internal uncertainties in the company.

Bolsonaro will hold a meeting to agree on the departure of ministers and government releases

With less than three weeks until the deadline for ministers to leave office to run in the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro will meet his team on Thursday to define replacements and also a calendar of programs to be launched that can help boost his candidacy. for reelection as well as the campaigns of his allies, said sources with knowledge of the matter.

At first, the president said that at least 12 ministers would come out to be candidates, but that number has decreased. Currently, Bolsonaro has said that eight will leave the government. That number could reach nine if Defense Minister Walter Braga Neto is the vice-presidential candidate on his ticket, which, according to one of the sources, is a great possibility.

4. Covid

Last Monday (14), Brazil recorded 187 deaths and 16,958 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 415, down 30% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 45,087, which represents a decrease of 31% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 157,970,698 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 73.53% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 174,813,822 people, which represents 81.37% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 69,986,125 people, or 32.58% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The balance sheet season is steady with the release of results from CVC (CVCB3), Iguatemi (IGTI11), Yduqs (YDUQ3), Taurus (TASA4) and Smartfit (SMFT3), after the markets closed.

Via (VIIA3)

Via entered into a new Private Instrument for the Transfer of ICMS Tax Credits, in the amount of R$300 million.

Thus, in addition to ongoing recurring monetization, in less than 3 months since the beginning of the year, the company has already monetized R$500 million in tax credits, without taking into account the small discounts practiced in this type of operation.

AES Brasil (AESB3) and BRF (BRFS3)

AES Brasil (AESB3) concluded all the conditions precedent for the conclusion of the Investment Agreement with BRF for the creation of a joint venture with shared control with the purpose of generating wind energy.

The Project will be developed at the Cajuína Wind Complex, in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, with construction starting in December 2021.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) reported an adjusted net loss (not considering tax credits and other non-recurring effects) of R$79 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is comparable to the adjusted profit of R$22.6 million in the third quarter and positive result of R$ 232 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The data was worse than expected. The expectation, according to the Refinitiv consensus, was an adjusted net loss of R$16.5 million.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) posted recurring net income of R$69.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 25.5% year-on-year.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related