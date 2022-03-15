GTA V has a launch trailer for the new version on PS5

Another generation, another GTA V! The new version of the game was released this Tuesday (15), so Rockstar Games released a launch trailer to show some snippets of the adventure running “with the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S”.

The video reveals parts of Los Santos to the saxophone sound of “Baker Street”, music by Gerry Rafferty, as time alternates between day and night. Furthermore, publication in twitter warns that the standalone of GTA Online is now available for free on the PS Store — with the ability to transfer progress.

GTA V will have three playback modes in the new generation: through Loyalty Mode, which features native 4K graphics and 30 FPS; of Performance Mode, with dynamic 4K and 60 FPS; It’s from RT Performance Modewith dynamic 4K, 60 FPS and ray tracing.

In addition, support for other features such as HDR, 3D Audio, DualSense and extremely fast loading provided by the PS5 SSD are also available in the new version.

Loading GTA V on PS5 is almost three times faster

Speaking of fast charging, an analysis published by the VGC last Monday (14) reported that the loading of GTA V on PS5 is almost three times faster than in the last generation. Check out the details!