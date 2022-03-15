GTA V loads 3 times faster on PS5 than on PS4

In an analysis published by the VGC website, it was confirmed that the PS5 version of GTA V has loading times up to three times higher compared to the PS4. With this, Rockstar achieved an efficiency of almost 70% with the implementation of improvements, reducing loadings from more than a minute to just a few seconds.

Scheduled to arrive on next-gen platforms on March 15, GTA V will be converted, via a paid upgrade, to a more modern format, featuring the latest major gaming technologies. Among the novelties, attention is drawn to the fidelity and performance modes, 4K and 60 FPS, integrated Ray Tracing and full compatibility with DualSense features.

However, one aspect that has been drawing the attention of the community is the improvement in loading time due to the SSD. Now, significantly improved efficiency is estimated for loading screens, with cases of waiting reduction from almost 1.5 minutes to less than thirty seconds.

Check out the video posted by VGC below:

On consoles, GTA V can be purchased at full price and will entitle you to the next generation update. Users who already have the game on PS4 must pay a fee of R$ 53 to get the upgrade on their machines.

Sequel to GTA V only at the end of 2024?

Last weekend, journalist and founder of Rockstar Magazine, Chris Klippel, gave more details about the development of GTA 6. According to him, the title of the popular franchise is following the production schedule according to the stipulated, but not should hit platforms before the end of 2024. Click here to learn more!