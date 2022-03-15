Health insurance is among the three greatest needs of Brazilians

Increased demand for health plans grows in the face of the need for care during the pandemic

Brazil has more than 49 million people linked to some type of medical agreement. This data, released by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) in January this year, confirms the interest of Brazilians in accessing supplementary health. Since November 2021, the number of beneficiaries seeking this type of service has increased.

And also according to the ANS, the rate of adherence to health plans (entries), considering all types of contracts, continues to be higher than the cancellation rate (departures) in hospital medical plans. Such numbers reflect a new profile of Brazilian families, as disclosed by the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS) in a survey carried out by Vox Populi in July last year: with the pandemic, people changed their priorities and health became even more important. more fundamental.

In addition to stability and comfort, having someone to turn to when there is a health problem has also gained much more importance amid Covid-19. The health plan is among one of the three greatest desires of Brazilians, second only to home ownership and education.

Among the main reasons that lead someone to look for a health plan are the security of being treated in an emergency and being able to count on a network of doctors to carry out the necessary follow-ups in case of illness, including via telemedicine. In addition, confidence in buying a consistent and solid plan became a premise, raising the importance of knowing well which brokerage to buy from.

According to the IESS survey, more than half of Brazilians without health plans say they would feel safer in the face of the pandemic if they could count on the benefit. Among those surveyed who do not have health plans, 58% say they would be safer having a health plan right now. In the population interviewed, only 15% of non-beneficiaries who felt symptoms sought medical care, a lower number than those who have a plan, with 22%, according to the survey.

