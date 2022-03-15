Health opens consultation on incorporation of medicine against covid-19 in SUS

posted on 03/14/2022 16:56 / updated on 03/14/2022 16:59



(credit: Getty Images)

The Ministry of Health will open, this Tuesday (15/3), a public consultation to evaluate the incorporation of baricitinib, a drug for the treatment of covid-19, in the Unified Health System (SUS). The inclusion of the drug, approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), was recommended by the National Commission for Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec).

From now on, contributions from experts and society in general can be made on the official Conitec page until March 24th. Conitec approved the inclusion of the drug in the SUS, last Thursday (10), on the understanding that the scientific evidence on the drug shows the chances of preventing deaths from covid-19.

The committee’s assessment indicates baricitinib for adult, hospitalized patients who require oxygen by mask or nasal catheter.

Baricitinib is already registered in Brazil for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and, in September last year, it obtained approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be used in the treatment of covid-19. 19.

The inclusion of drugs against covid-19 already approved by Anvisa in the SUS is claimed by experts. In an interview with post officepublished last Sunday (13), the pulmonologist criticized the delay in the incorporation of a drug for the treatment of covid-19 in the SUS.