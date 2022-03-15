Health opens registration for community agent training course

Registration for the Community Health Agent (ACS) Technician and Health Surveillance Technician with Emphasis on Combating Endemic Diseases (ACE) courses of the Health with Agent Program begins this Monday (14) and ends on April 18. , from the Ministry of Health. Registration is free and can be done through the system of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. The final result will be announced on May 23, also by site.

According to the Department of Labor Management and Health Education, all community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases can participate in the selection process; active SUS workers, who carry out professional activities in the municipalities that have joined the Health with Agent Program and who have a high school education or who are in the last year of high school or enrolled in the Youth and Adult Education (EJA) of high school .

Selective process

200,000 vacancies will be offered, 138,000 for ACS and 62,000 for ACE. Each training will have 1,275 hours/class and will be carried out in ten months. Classes will be taught in the Distance Education (EaD) modality, through the Virtual Learning Environment of the National Council of Municipal Health Departments (Conasems).

The courses will also feature face-to-face activities, practices that will be carried out at the health agent’s workplace with the Unified Health System (SUS).

It is worth mentioning that the Health Agent selected in the selection process must remain linked to the SUS throughout the duration of the course, and must immediately inform the coordination of the loss or change of this link. The agent’s loss of employment will result in the cancellation of his/her enrollment and, consequently, the termination of the course.

See the list of municipalities that joined the program.