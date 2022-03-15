Health will open public consultation for the use of medicine against Covid in SUS | Health

Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/ Agência Brasil – 02.16.2022 Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga

The Ministry of Health will open a public consultation this Tuesday on the inclusion of the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib in the Unified Health System (SUS) to treat Covid-19. Specialists and the population will be able to participate until March 24 on the website of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec).

The committee issued a favorable opinion to the incorporation of the remedy in the public network last Thursday. In Conitec’s assessment, the drug sold under the trade name Olumiant, from pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, can prevent deaths from the disease and is cost-effective.

According to the evaluation, technicians indicate the drug to hospitalized adults who need oxygenation. The drug may offer new possibilities for treating the disease.

Data from research carried out with serious patients with Covid-19, the anti-inflammatory decreased the mortality among infected by 38%. The medicine acts primarily to control the inflammatory process caused by the coronavirus. The work, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company, was conducted in 12 clinical centers throughout Brazil. In all, 1,525 volunteers participated in the country.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which had already granted registration for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis, included the use against the coronavirus in the package insert in September.