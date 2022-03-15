How Food Can Intensify the Smell of Underarm Sweat

The bad smell of the armpits causes discomfort in the person and everyone around them. Mainly, on hot days, after a short walk, the famous cê-cê appears. Sometimes it just takes a little sweat for the problem to come to life and invade anyone’s nose. What you don’t know is that eating can help get rid of the smell of sweat.

In fact, in the same way that it works to solve the problem, food can also contribute immensely to its cause. This is what a study that evaluated 43 non-smoking men showed to observe the relationship of food with the production of bad odor derived from sweat.

What Causes the Smell of Underarm Sweat?

First, the armpits have the largest sweat glands in the human body, they are responsible for eliminating sweat. In fact, they produce a liquid that contains lipids and amino acids, which has no odor. However, some bacteria metabolize the substance and this causes the bad smell to be produced.

Can food make the smell of sweat worse or better?

According to the study, some foods rich in carotenoids can alleviate the strong smell produced by bacterial activity. These nutrients are in abundance in the composition of various fruits and vegetables. Consequently, a diet rich in vegetables favors the improvement of body odor.

The research used a questionnaire to understand eating habits and also did a spectrophotometry exam. This procedure is used to analyze the color of the skin and be able to measure the amount of carotenoids. The researchers collected sweat samples from the participants, which were analyzed in qualitative and intensity tests.

Tanned people smell less of sweat

Participants with more tanned skin and rich in carotenoids were the ones who had the lowest rate of bad smell. On the other hand, the others obtained the opposite result.

It is not possible to say with precision that this factor is decisive, but the path to further study has begun.