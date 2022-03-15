Invasion of Ukraine was the start of a world war that could ‘destroy civilization’, says George Soros

Hungarian-born, US-based investor George Soros claimed in an article that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “the beginning of a third world war that has the potential to destroy civilization” – unless presidents Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping are “removed from power”.

Known as the man who broke the Bank of England, Soros points out that after a meeting in early February, on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Putin and Xi announced “a close partnership” between their countries, which, in his view, must have required prior negotiations.

For Soros, Xi appears to have given Putin “carte blanche” to start a war with Ukraine. With what Soros calls “Xi’s support”, the Russian president would have started an attempt to “make his mark on Russian history”.

“But their concept of Russia’s role in the world is skewed,” says Soros’ article, distributed Friday by Project Syndicate. “He seems to believe that the Russian people need a tsar they can blindly follow,” he says, noting that the vision does not reflect a democratic society and distorts the Russian “soul”.

Soros argues that in a 2021 essay, Putin claims that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and that Ukrainians have been duped by neo-Nazi agitators. “The first part of his argument is not without some historical justification, as Kiev was the original seat of the Russian Orthodox Church. But in the second part, it was Putin who was tricked.”

Instead of blaming himself for the Russian army’s poor performance during the invasion – which Soros says stems from factors such as corruption in the awarding of defense contracts – Putin “appears to have gone mad”.

“He decided to punish Ukraine for standing up to him and seems to be acting without any embarrassment,” says Soros.

For the investor, Russia could lose the war, given that the United States and the European Union are sending weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, in his view, Xi may have realized that Putin does what he wants, as he even told European presidents that he supported their peacekeeping efforts, seeking to contain the war and avoid a humanitarian crisis.

In the article, Soros says there is no certainty that Putin will go along with Xi’s wishes. “We can only hope that Putin and Xi are removed from power before they can destroy our civilization,” he concludes.

