It’s #FAKE that US admitted to having bioweapons labs in Ukraine in 2022 | Fact or Fake

Messages circulate on social media saying that US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted that there were US bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine. IS FAKE.

Here’s what one of the versions of the fake message says: “The evidence that there were American biowarfare laboratories in Ukraine weighed heavily. It was Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland who admitted it. And now, faced with the exposure of this by the Chinese, the White House is acting crazy saying that this is disinformation..”

The messages began to circulate after Nuland was questioned by Senator Marco Rubio during a session of the US Senate on the matter. According to Marco Rubio’s own account, she states the following: “Ukraine has biological research facilities, which, in fact, we are now quite concerned…Russian forces may be trying to gain control.”

Rubio points out that Nulan refutes Russia’s claims that the Ukrainians are planning to use biological weapons and says that if such an attack happens in Ukraine, “there is no doubt in my mind” that it would be caused by Russian forces.

The New York Times points out in an article that the theory about US-funded bio-weapons labs in Ukraine is unfounded.

The paper notes that the State Department said that Nuland was referring to Ukrainian diagnostic and biodefense laboratories during its deposition, which are different from biological weapons facilities. And that Rubio Rubio himself made the same clarification at another congressional hearing noting that “there is a difference between a bioweapons facility and one that is doing research.”

In addition to the State Department also refuted the claim to White House and Pentagon. The statement is further denied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Facebook profile.

Nuland, in turn, retweeted a post from US Secretary of State spokesman Ned Price, according to which “false allegations by Kremlin officials about alleged US chemical and biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine are utter nonsense. Russia use it repeatedly to try to justify its horrible actions in Ukraine.”

The State Department issued a press statement stating that the “Kremlin is spreading lies that the United States and Ukraine are carrying out chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine.”

“The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine, is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention, and does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere. It is Russia. that has active chemical and biological weapons programs and violates the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention.”

3 of 3 It’s #FAKE that the US admitted US biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine — Photo: Reproduction It’s #FAKE that the US admitted US biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine – Photo: Reproduction

Video: Here’s how to identify if a message is fake

How to identify if a message is fake

SEE other checks made by the FATO or FAKE team

Add our WhatsApp number +55 (21) 97305-9827 (after adding the number, send a greeting to be subscribed)