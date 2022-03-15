Learn how to transfer contacts between iPhone and Android

When we change cell phones, many times the transfer of contacts from the phonebook occurs automatically. But when such a transfer is between iPhone and Android, it can be a little more complicated. However, with the help of Google cloud, the operating systems of the two devices can sync the data very easily and simply. So, read on and find out how to transfer contacts between iPhone and Android!

In this sense, all you need to do is have a Google account set up on iOS and Android to synchronize your address book, thus transferring the data to your new cell phone. Thus, avoiding that this process is done manually.

How to Sync iPhone Contacts Phonebook by Google Account?

Here’s how to sync the iOS system’s contact book via Google account:

Go to your iPhone Settings and access the “Contacts” option; Then, tap on “Accounts”. Then, click on your Google account that is connected to the iPhone and inform that you want to transfer the address book; When you open the account options, activate the “Contacts” alternative to download the calendar synchronization with the Google account; After that, open the Contacts app and then click on “Groups”. This option is at the top left of the screen; Once this is done, activate your Gmail contacts so that the contacts from your Google account can be synced to the Contacts app on your iPhone.

How to sync Android phonebook by Google account?

Now, if your device is Android, check out the step-by-step procedure for synchronization here: