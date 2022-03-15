Learn how to use your FGTS for health reasons

Jenni Smith 13 hours ago

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the number of Brazilians using the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has grown. The main reason is the withdrawal of the benefit for health reasons. Since this is one of the ways that allows the withdrawal of dismissal without just cause.

According to a survey carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal, last year alone, more than 440,000 Brazilians requested part of the FGTS for health-related issues.

FGTS and health

According to FGTS rules, withdrawals can only be made under specific conditions. For example, when the person has HIV/AIDS, cancer or other serious illnesses. The list of diseases that allow access to the FGTS is available on the fund’s website and app or also from Caixa Econômica Federal.

FGTS resources can also be used to purchase items such as prosthesis and orthosis, which will give workers a better quality of life. To apply for the FGTS benefit, workers can look for a Caixa branch. Or also online, through the website.

The request must have a medical expertise that confirms the health status of the worker. Only in this way will it be possible to validate the need for anticipation of the FGTS. In situations in which the FGTS request for health reasons is denied, the worker can seek justice if he feels wronged. Each case is analyzed individually.

