Man hits 67-year-old Asian woman with 120 punches for one minute in US racial attack | World

A 42-year-old man attacked a 67-year-old Asian woman with more than 120 punches in about a minute last Friday (12) in the city of Yonkers, in the United States.

The attacker, Tammel Esco, was arrested on Monday. He is charged with attempted murder.

According to the New York Times, the victim was entering a building, and the man cursed at her. As he was ignored, he attacked the lady from behind and started punching her, even though she was down.

The man still steps on the victim a few times and, as he leaves, spits on the woman.

Since 2020 there is a wave of hate crimes in which people of Asian origin are victims.

An association of Asian people in the US, the AAPI, claimed that in 2021 there were more than 6,000 such hate crimes.

In this specific case, the accused even cursed the victim before she entered the building. As he was ignored, he went after the woman and, from behind, threw the first punch.

When the police arrived, he was waiting for the agents outside. The victim was bleeding on the floor.

The woman suffered several fractures: bones in her head were broken, there was bleeding in her brain and cuts and injuries to her face. According to Yonkers Police, she is hospitalized and in stable condition.

The attacker has been arrested 14 times. He was convicted of an attack in 2011, and got out of prison in 2013.