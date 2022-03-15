Man tries to enter China with 160 CPUs glued to his body – record is 304

His “abnormal posture” caught the attention of the authorities

Have you ever heard of any “walking cpu” ever? That’s what the Chinese customs are calling the citizen named Zeng. The nickname came after the boy was caught trying to enter the country with 160 processors. tied around her calves, waist and abdomen. In addition, the Chinese carried 16 foldable cell phones.

Zeng was trying to enter China through the port of Gongbei, near Hong Kong. He wouldn’t even be approached if it weren’t for his “abnormal posture when walking”, drawing the attention of the inspectors. The Chinese entered through the “no declaration” gate, where anyone who enters the country and does not need to declare and passes straight through without inspection. This happened in the early hours of the 9th.

The boy carried 12th generation Intel Core processors. According to the Chinese website My Drivers, all 160 CPUs were i5-12600KF. This CPU costs 2,099 yuan (£1,682.52), which adds up to about 336,000 yuan with cellphones. In a publication (with video), the Chinese customs reminds that the items of luggage that people use to enter or leave the country, “must be limited to their own use and in reasonable quantity”.

As the Videocardz website points out, the record still belongs to another operation, where 304 10th generation Intel processors were seized, most of them also wrapped around a person’s body. The person was also caught during customs inspection in July last year. The CPUs in this situation were i7-10700 and i9-10900K. The value of all these processors reached about 800 thousand yuan (more than 640 thousand reais).



China has tightened the siege on imports into the country. Not even big companies can get away with it, like the well-known XFX, which currently manufactures AMD Radeon graphics cards. In this situation, the brand changed the tag information to show that its products were worth less and to avoid paying the required fees.

There were 5,480 video cards seized. Even XFX’s Chinese website was down after the incident. An error of this level causes the market on which these cards were assigned to run out of stock.

Source: My Drivers