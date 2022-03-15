Mariupol escape and injured journalist mark 19th day

After ten days of negotiations with Russian forces, about 160 vehicles with civilians managed to leave the city of Mariupol on Monday (14). Also today, which marks the 19th day of fighting in the region, a Fox News journalist was wounded near Kiev.

For the first time, the attempt to create a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol was successful. A convoy of cars managed to leave the city, located in a port region and besieged since the first week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On the outskirts of Kiev, journalist Benjamin Hall, one of Fox News’ correspondents, was wounded during one of the attacks. The network said that the reporter is hospitalized and said it did not have many details about his condition.

“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

Yesterday the American journalist Brent Renaud, 50, died in Irpin, near Kiev. The documentary filmmaker was working for Time Studios on a project on global refugee issues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter of condolence to the reporter’s family.

Today, another Ukrainian TV tower was hit — this time in Antopil, in the western region of the country. Authorities say the attack left nine dead and nine wounded.

In Kiev, a residential building was hit around 5 am. Rescue teams found a body at the scene. The city will have a curfew between 8pm today and 7am tomorrow local time (3pm to 2am in Brasília).

The Hague court to judge Russia in the 4th

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Russia had attacked 31 health facilities since the attacks began. Earlier, a pregnant woman and her baby died in a bombing of the maternity hospital where she was to give birth; the hospital in Mariupol was attacked on the 9th.

The ICJ (International Court of Justice) announced that the verdict on the case brought by Ukraine against Russia should be released on Wednesday (16), from 16:00 (12:00 GMT).

The Ukrainian government asked the court in The Hague to intervene to stop the attacks. The country’s Attorney General’s Office reported that more than 2,500 residents of Mariupol had been killed. The agency also counted the deaths of 90 children across the country.

The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that, so far, 18 million people in Ukraine have been victims of the war, 2.8 million of them refugees.

Also on Wednesday, Zelensky is due to make a speech, via video call, to the US Congress. The information was confirmed in a statement by House and Senate Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, respectively.

UN fears nuclear conflict

Ukraine said it had recorded new attacks near the reactor of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhya. Ukrainian authorities also allege that the Russians have taken control of the plant.

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) said it was aware that there were reports of explosions at the site.

“The proximity of nuclear conflict, which was inconceivable, today is in the possibilities of realities”, declared António Guterres this afternoon.