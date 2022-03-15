Mariupol is seen destroyed in satellite images

new images of satellite disclosed today show the destruction in Mariupola port city on the Black Sea, in southern Ukraine, amid the war between Russia and the country ruled by Volodymyr Zelensky. The records were made by Maxar Technologies.

One of them shows fires near Fontanna Street in eastern Mariupol.

Another shows hospital and apartment buildings in the west of the city damaged after being attacked.

Damaged apartment buildings in western Mariupol, Ukraine on March 14, 2022 Image: Maxar Technologies/via Reuters

In a third image, it is possible to see the destruction in the district of Prymorskyiwest of Mariupol.

Damage and fire in Prymorskyi district, west of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 14, 2022 Image: Maxar Technologies/via Reuters

besieged city

Mariupol is one of the cities hardest hit by attacks by military troops under the command of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denounced attacks on civilian targets. Russia denies attacking civilians.

The port city is strategic for Russia because it would create a land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and the breakaway cities of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass region.

Mariupol has been completely surrounded by Russian soldiers since the first week of the invasion and has suffered the worst humanitarian impact of the war, with hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in basements without food or water.

According to presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, more than 2,500 residents of Mariupol have left since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. He attributed the number to information provided by the municipal administration, and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the besieged city.

On Monday, the Russian military allowed a first convoy of cars to escape the city, after 10 days of unsuccessful attempts to alleviate civilian casualties under incessant bombardment.

According to Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, 160 private cars left Mariupol for Berdyansk, a port city in Zaporizhzhia, in the south-east of the country.