McDonald’s has lines, customer in handcuffs and employees singing ahead of ‘last Big Mac’ in Russia

The last days of McDonald’s operation in Russia were marked by lines of people to enter the units, cars in drive-thru, and employees singing in farewell as they worked. There was even a customer handcuffed in protest.

The unusual scenes are the latest reflection of the departure of several Western companies from Russia, which are retaliating for the attack on neighboring Ukraine. The list goes from Coca-Cola to Starbucks through luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès and the automaker Toyota and Nike, just to name a few.

The opening of a McDonald’s unit in Moscow in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union drew crowds to the restaurant and was a symbol of capitalism’s victory over socialism.

Now, with the news of the suspension of operations of the 847 McDonald’s stores in the country, Russians rushed to taste the latest snacks, fries and ice cream. One customer, identified as Nikas Safronov, even chained himself to a unit against its closure (see tweet below).

A man in Russia today, pianist Nikas Safronov, chains himself to a McDonald’s and screams, “They don’t have the right to close down!” before he’s carted off by the police. Someone in the crowd yells back, “In six weeks, they’ll reopen under another name!” pic.twitter.com/FhAwronpiS — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 13, 2022

Videos and images shared on social media also show huge lines at drive-throughs, employees singing as they make sandwiches at a store in St.

McDonald’s said it will continue to pay its 62,000 employees in the country, even with the operation suspended, and that it does not know when the units will reopen.

“Our values ​​mean that we cannot ignore the unnecessary human suffering seen in Ukraine,” the company’s chief executive, Chris Kempczinski, said in a message to employees last week.

McDonald’s employees in St. Petersburg in their last moments at work pic.twitter.com/zey2s9vQ9b — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 13, 2022

McDonald’s owns and operates 84% ​​of its restaurants in Russia and serves millions of customers a day. Closing also includes deductibles.

The company owns 108 eateries in Ukraine and has nearly 10,000 employees in the country. The stores are also all closed due to the invasion, but the company says it works to keep wages up to date. Russia and Ukraine accounted for 9% of the company’s revenue in 2021.

