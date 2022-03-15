Minister criticizes countries that unilaterally lowered Russia’s trade status, demands collective decision | Ukraine and Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, criticized this Monday (14) the decision of countries that make up the World Trade Organization (WTO) to unilaterally lower Russia’s trade status, without discussion within the scope of the entity.

The decision paves the way for increasing tariffs on Russian products, which will be subject to a 35% tax upon arrival in these countries.

The minister gave a master class this morning to students of the international relations course at the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP) in Brasília.

France said that the unilateral decision of the countries to embargo Russian products worries him and demanded discussions within the entity before the formalization of the measures.

“Canada did it [rebaixou o status comercial], others followed, I don’t have the extensive list. But that worries me, because this was a decision that, I think, was best made within the multilateral trading system,” he said.

The chancellor also declared that these sanctions should be adopted after a collective deliberation by the international body.