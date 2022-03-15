More security when using WhatsApp with new Meta extension

Meta, also responsible for Facebook and Instagram, developed a exclusive extension for WhatsApp which can be downloaded from Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and from Meta Open Source itself.

The new tool that is associated with the browser, like other extensions, aims to increase privacy when using the app on the computer. Therefore, WhatsApp Web now has this mechanism, preventing dubious access by hackers.

Popularized for presenting commercial and even day-to-day facilities, the scanned code that allows the use of the platform on various devices has received more attention. Its ease, the need for more communication in the home office and the alternative of creating stickers are great advantages pointed out by the public. However, not everyone feels protected, because if a person scans the QR code for a page with a virus, their information can be exposed.

And how does the new WhatsApp extension solve this problem?

The new Code Verify extension establishes a simultaneous and automatic comparison of the WhatsApp web home screen, when you read the series with your cell phone camera. This creates an extra layer of security, automating the process of identifying who accesses the account. Associated with encryption, the technology does not have access to your files, it only alerts you about links without legitimacy and not associated with the official system.

When you download it for free, an access icon will appear near the search bar and automatically the checker will start working. If the page is suspicious you will receive an instant notification on your screen and pay attention to the colors.

Red signals indicate that there is something wrong with the address, indicating scams and failures, yellow ones represent intermediate risk, so do not continue logging in. When you see a green light, you can be sure that the code is correct and your data will be protected.