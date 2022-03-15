Twelve million Ukrainians had to leave their homes. Another two million have already crossed the border. Among these, more than a million are children, who also dropped out of school according to Unicef. See more information in the video report above.

“The profile of these people is basically composed of women, children and also elderly people, because men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not being allowed to leave the country”, explains Luiz Fernando Godinho, spokesman for UNHCR in Brazil.

the reporter Estevan Muniz spoke with parents and volunteers who are doing everything they can to protect little ones from the trauma of war.

“I don’t have an answer, I can’t explain it to my daughter,” says Catherine, mother of 6-year-old Sofia. She learned Portuguese to do business with Brazil.

In Kharkiv, one of the first cities under attack at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, mother and daughter had to go to a shelter.

“We’re prepared to stay I don’t know how long,” Catherine said.

Meanwhile, Dnipro, three hours from Kharkiv, welcomed those fleeing the city. Volunteers improvised a shelter at an inn. They transferred 35 children from a home in Kharkiv. Twelve orphans.

“When they launched only rockets it was bearable, but then came the bombs from the planes. That’s when the home’s administrator decided to remove the children,” said Olga, the orphanage’s coordinator.

At the shelter, children receive food and care. All with the help of donations.

But now the war is getting closer and closer to Dnipro and many families are leaving the city as well. At the train station, children like Arina, who is 6 years old, have to say goodbye. Her father Dmitri is a veterinarian and will help with medical care.

“My daughter is going to Germany. She was under shelling for six days in Kharkiv, without going out, without food, without water. Two days ago, I managed to get her out of there,” Dmitri said.

Reporter Estevan Muniz asked how he felt, saying goodbye to his daughter.

“I do not think about it. First I need to get her on a train. I’ll think about it later. The first thing is to send her away. I’ll deal with everything later. She is very small, does not understand very well what happened. And that can be a good thing.”

The war has torn families apart across the Ukraine. Catherine and Sofia also had to say goodbye to their father, who stayed to fight. They managed to flee Ukraine last week and arrived in Bucharest, the capital of neighboring Romania. But they will still travel more than a thousand kilometers to Vienna, Austria, to meet family members.

“Only one thing I asked from God: bring my daughter to another safe place. To give my daughter the possibility of another reality”, says Catherine.

Since the beginning of the invasion, 79 children and teenagers have died in the war, according to the Ukrainian government.

Catherine and Sofia finally arrived in Vienna, Austria.

“I told her that for sure she will find her father, and everything will be all right, but not now. Let’s see in the distance of time how she will survive this. She asks about the situation in the country. She remembers the sound of sirens and bombs too. I don’t think anyone can forget that in their entire lives”, laments Catherine.

