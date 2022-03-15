Morgan cuts projections for 2022 China GDP with new wave of Covid cases in the country

Amid increased restrictions due to the Covid outbreak in China with the omicron, Morgan Stanley cut the country’s GDP forecast for the first quarter of 2022 by 0.6 percentage point.

The Asian giant has reported more local symptomatic cases of Covid-19 so far this year than all of 2021 as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus triggers outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen.

In the quarterly comparison, the bank’s expectation is now of zero growth (compared to a 0.6% high projection), while in the annual comparison basis, it went from a projection of 4.5% to 3.9%.

For the year as a whole, there was a 0.2 point cut in expectations, from an increase of 5.3% to an advance of 5.1%.

“We see weaker consumption and a modest impact on supply chains. We also expect higher infrastructure spending and an easing of housing policies, but the biggest problem remains finding an exit strategy for Covid”, assess the bank’s economists.

The ongoing double lockdowns in two major economic hubs (Shanghai and Shenzhen) amid the omicron outbreak will weigh on services and, to a lesser extent, manufacturing activity.

Furthermore, the double lockdowns sent a clear message that Beijing is prioritizing containment of Covid over the economy, and a recalibration of its Covid strategy is likely to be delayed.

“In light of this, we have lowered our full-year forecast and see a more difficult recovery path from Q2 amid continued weakness in (social interaction-based) services as Covid restrictions remain.” economists.

Economists also highlight what’s next for the Covid strategy: a short-term over-tightening and then a gradual calibration (although the pace is uncertain). In the coming weeks, China will turn to its old “zero-tolerance” playbook to contain the current resurgence of the virus, with lockdowns in several major cities.

Border controls, which Beijing sees as the breach that caused the current wave of omicrons, will also be tightened, delaying any reopening of international travel and possibly increasing delivery times in supply chains. These measures may remain in effect until May.

Meanwhile, Beijing health officials have proposed a gradual transition from “Covid-zero” to “Covid-light” policies, but the pace of the transition will likely be a political decision, they assess.

