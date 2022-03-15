Moscow calls for Security Council vote on humanitarian resolution

Russia has proposed to its 14 UN Security Council partners to vote on Wednesday on a “humanitarian” resolution linked to Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russian diplomats announced on Tuesday.

During a press conference, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia expressed regret that France and Mexico had given up on putting their draft resolution on humanitarian aid to a vote after 15 days of discussions, preferring to request a direct vote in the General Assembly. of the United Nations.

“We are going to propose our own humanitarian project,” said Vassily Nebenzia. He stressed that since French President Emmanuel Macron’s launch of a resolution on humanitarian aid, Moscow had said it was ready to participate in its possible adoption.

Russia was also clear that there should be no mention of “politics” in this text.

Paris and Mexico, pressured by the United States and the United Kingdom, according to diplomats, wanted to demand in their project a “cessation of hostilities”, a term considered “political” by Moscow.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told AFP that Russia would formalize its “humanitarian” draft resolution in the next few minutes. “A vote is requested for tomorrow” (Wednesday), he added, indicating that it is up to the presidency of the Security Council, of the United Arab Emirates, to decide the time.

No date has been provided by France or Mexico for the General Assembly vote on their draft resolution. On March 2, the Assembly overwhelmingly approved a text condemning Russia for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. The resolution received 141 votes, with 5 countries voting against and 35 abstentions.