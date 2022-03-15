OFFICIAL: Intel Arc GPUs to be announced on March 30th

The first models for notebooks will be shown at the event

It’s official! finally the Intel marked the unveiling event of its first video cards Intel Arc, the official announcement will be made on March 30 at 12:00 pm PT and we will finally have the official details of the first releases. The official page of the event, which is called “A New Stage of the Game”, is now live, but without much information, to check it click here.

As previously announced by the company, the first line of video cards Intel Arc to be revealed will be the one destined to notebooksincluding the vice president of Intel, Lisa Pearcehas already confirmed that the first card to be launched will be the Arc A370Mwhich according to some leaks, has a performance similar to a GeForce GTX 1650 Super.

Check out the announcement of the event on twitter from Intel Graphics below.

Several companies have already presented their new notebooks that will have a video card Intel Arc, as is the case of the Galaxy Book2however, as the video cards that will be marketed have not yet been announced, there is still no way to know which card will be present in the new notebooks, but as soon as the models are announced, each company must announce the card that will come in their machines.



– Continues after advertising –

“Intel technology powers a significant portion of the world’s notebooks, and we have decades of experience building leading platforms with our partners. By starting to launch our mobile first products, we aim to bring all our technologies (CPU, graphics, media, display, I/O, etc.) to deliver great experiences.” said Lisa Pearce, vice president of Intel

Intel Arc 300: See tech specs for Intel’s entry-level GPUs

The first entry models are already being analyzed by foreign vehicles



With leaked specs and rumors of when they will be released, video cards Intel Arc has been making the public very anxious to know what the Intel prepared. Expectations for the March 30th event are huge and we will finally have official information on the company’s first releases. You will check all the news here at adrenaline!

What are your expectations for the launch? Share in the comments with your opinion!



– Continues after advertising –

First Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs to be released between May and June

The company should bet first on high-performance models on desktops



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Intel