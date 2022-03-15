Pernambuco will continue to require the use of a mask, but makes testing more flexible for entry into events

At a press conference this Tuesday morning, Pernambuco announced that it will continue to require the population to wear a mask in open or closed places. On the other hand, the secretary of health, André Longo, informed that people will no longer be obliged to present a negative test to enter events. The new protocols were announced from the drop in the number of cases of covid-19 and the positivity of tests since January.

“In January, for every 100 exams processed at Lacen, 52 were positive. Currently, in every 100 tests, 2.5 end up being positive. Data from the Regulation Center indicate that there is the lowest request for ICU beds this year. 251 requests, a drop of 19% in one week, and 18% in 15 days. As a result, the occupancy rate in the ICU is below 50%”, said André Longo, state health secretary.

With this scenario, which the secretary says is in low viral circulation, the State opened new protocols, such as expanding capacity in several sectors and ending the requirement for tests against covid-19 at the entrance of events. “I want to ratify that the use of masks in closed and open spaces and the vaccination passport continue to be mandatory in Pernambuco.

Vaccination

With more lenient rules, the end of the requirement of testing against covid-19 for entry to events was also established. However, the charge for the vaccination passport and the use of masks within these spaces remains. We will now require the 3rd dose for everyone from 18 years old and the 2nd dose for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old”, said the secretary of health, André Longo.

During the press conference, the secretary also reinforced that the population continues to be vaccinated so that Pernambuco continues to reduce cases of covid-19. According to data from the State Government, only 68.33% of the general population took the second dose and 27.11% the booster dose. The numbers are lower than expected by the State Department of Health (SES). For the eligible population (those who are already able to take the vaccine), the second dose has the mark of 75.03% and the booster dose with coverage of 39.71%. Both below expectations.

“Despite the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, we still have a number below the desired. People are anxious for the end of the pandemic and with a huge desire to take off their masks. But this will only be possible if the number of people protected increases, especially after this period of seasonality that we are going through. There are more than 350 thousand people over 60 years of age who have not yet taken the booster dose”, explains the secretary.

“We still haven’t been able to reach the mark of 80% of the second dose for those eligible or even with the single dose. Among children, we have only 44% coverage of the first dose. And the third dose we have almost 40% of the eligible audience. And there is a situation that worries us more: the elderly. Which is the group that has the most important reinforcement because of the lower response and greater speed of fall of antibodies, this number has not yet reached 70%”, points out André Longo.