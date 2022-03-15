Pilot manages to return to base with fighter damaged by missile in Ukraine; see how it turned out

Scene from the video you watch next in this article





A video published on Monday, March 14, shows the situation of a fighter jet that was hit by an anti-aircraft missile in the midst of the war in Ukraine, but whose pilot managed to take it back to base.

According to the publication of the Russian Ministry of Defense, while carrying out a task in the combat zone of the “special military operation” (as Russia has called the action against Ukraine), the Sukhoi Su-25 model aircraft was hit by a missile launched. from the ground from a portable missile complex of the Ukrainian military.

In the description of the video you watched above, the Ministry describes:

“After assessing the situation, the pilot of the plane decided to turn off the damaged engine and not eject from the plane. The pilot of the other plane, leader of the pair, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Litvinov, carried out a visual assessment and, realizing that the partner’s plane would not withstand a new attack, covered it with his plane.

The pilot of the second plane visually discovered the launch of the second missile and, by firing heat traps, managed to deflect the missile to the side.

Upon landing, the pilot of the damaged Su-25 reported failures in the plane’s systems and controls, landing under the assistance of the pilot covering him. The landing was carried out without accident.

Due to the actions of pilot Denis Litvinov, saving the life of his partner and the fighter plane, both pilots will be presented for awards.”



