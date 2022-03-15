Pregnant woman evacuated from hospital in Mariupol dies

ROME, MAR 14 (ANSA) – A pregnant woman who had been photographed while being evacuated from a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, has died along with her baby.

The victim had been transported in an emergency to another hospital after the Russian attack last week, but according to international media, doctors were unable to save her despite the quick rescue intervention.

The woman had been photographed as she was being carried from a hospital in Mariupol on a stretcher, with her hand on her stomach. The attack on the health facility has sparked worldwide consternation and calls for an investigation into a possible war crime committed by Russia.

Initially, Moscow denied the bombing, but later justified that the hospital was used as a base by the Azov Battalion, a neo-Nazi Ukrainian militia. The Kremlin gave no evidence of its claim.

According to the UN, at least 636 Ukrainian civilians have died since the start of the Russian invasion, including 46 minors.

Another 1,125 were injured, but the United Nations itself says the toll must be underestimated. (ANSA).







