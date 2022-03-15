Prisoned health professionals are suspected of charging up to R$3,000 for surgeries at the HGP; see names

In a note about the police operation that took place on the morning of this Tuesday, 15, on the premises of the General Hospital of Palmas to the detriment of some of the unit’s servers, the Secretary of State for Health (SES-TO) informs that it is at the disposal of the Special Action to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), by the Tocantins Public Ministry (MPE), the Civil Police and the judiciary itself, to provide all clarifications – that are relevant to the Ministry – on the operation that investigates the possible scheme of improper collection inside the Palmas General Hospital (HGP), for surgeries.

The Secretary of State for Health, Afonso Piva, and the director general of the Unit, Leonardo Toledo, followed the “Operation Betesda” giving full support to elucidate the facts. The Agents had access to the requested documents, as well as medical records and other documents related to patient referrals and procedures. At the same time, the manager determined the immediate opening of an investigation – to be established by the health internal affairs department – in order to investigate the facts, logically obeying the principle of full defense of those investigated.