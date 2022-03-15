Psychological sequelae are also long-lasting in cases of covid-19

posted on 03/15/2022 06:00



Research shows that the longer the bedridden, the greater the impacts on survivors’ mental health: long-term support needed – (credit: AFP)

Among the many consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, the impacts on mental health, both for survivors and people who did not become infected, are among the most documented. Now, for the first time, a six-country study has assessed the long-term incidence of depression and anxiety in former patients. The research, published in The Lancet Public Health, shows that the duration of symptoms reaches 16 months after diagnosis.

The scientists also compared the sleep quality and mental health impacts of people who didn’t have Covid and those who were mildly, moderately or severely infected. Survivors who were hospitalized for more than seven days had the highest rates of the disorders.

According to the authors, previous studies that assessed the mental impacts of the pandemic followed participants for up to 12 months after diagnosis. However, the intention now was to investigate whether, as well as the physical sequelae that characterize long-term covid, these also remain long after the infection is cured. For this, the researchers used population cohort data from Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom for 16 months.

Of the 247,249 participants included, 9,979 (4%) were diagnosed with covid between February 2020 and August 2021. Overall, survivors had a higher prevalence of depression and worse sleep quality compared to people who were never infected — 20 .2% versus 11.3% (depression) and 29.4% versus 23.8% (poor sleep quality). After adjusting for other factors such as age, sex, body mass index and psychiatric history, the prevalence of symptoms was, respectively, 18% and 13% higher in victims of Sars-CoV-2.

Interestingly, people diagnosed but not hospitalized were less likely to have symptoms of depression and anxiety than those who had never been infected. In the article, the authors explain that “return to normal life is a relief for these individuals, while those uninfected were still anxious about the risk of infection and burdened by social isolation.”

The researchers found that the longer the patient was bedridden, the greater the prevalence of mental health impacts. Over 16 months, patients who remained in this condition for seven days or more were 50% to 60% more likely to experience depression and anxiety, compared with people who were never infected during the study period.

“Our research is among the first to explore mental health symptoms after severe COVID in the general population up to 16 months after diagnosis,” lead author Unnur Anna Valdimarsdóttir, from the University of Iceland, said in a note. “This suggests that the effects on mental health are not the same for all Covid patients and that the time spent in bed is a key factor in determining the severity of the impacts in this regard. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, the increase Clinical surveillance of adverse psychiatric effects among the proportion of patients with severe acute illness and long-term follow-up studies are critical to ensuring access to needed care.”





multifactorial

Co-author Ingibjörg Magnúsdóttir, also from the University of Iceland, explained that the higher occurrence of depression and anxiety among patients who had severe covid and stayed more than seven days in the hospital could be due to a combination of factors. “In addition to concern about long-term health effects, limiting social contact can result in a sense of helplessness. Similarly, inflammatory responses among severely diagnosed patients can contribute to more persistent mental health symptoms. In contrast, The fact that individuals with a mild Covid infection can return to normal life earlier and experience only a benign infection likely contributes to the lower risk of negative mental health effects that we observed.”

“We now have a clearer picture of the mental health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Scott Weich, a professor of mental health at the University of Sheffield in England who was not involved in the study. He recently wrote an editorial in The British Medical Journal on the relationship between Covid infection and the increased incidence of depression and anxiety. “Based on the results of previous studies, for the general population, covid and lockdowns caused transient, threat-related suffering. Those who contracted covid had an increased risk of anxiety and depression”, says Weich, advocating that, now, it is necessary to focus on understanding the causes of the long-term mental impacts on those who have had the infectious disease.

Royce Lee, a psychiatrist and researcher at the University of Chicago, says that some survivors even have what he calls “covid psychosis”, a condition that may even be related to brain changes. “In some cases, we can be sure that Covid is directly playing a role because patients can have neurological symptoms such as confusion, delirium, and loss of taste and smell, which actually prove that the virus is affecting the brain,” he says. . “In other cases, we don’t see strong neurological symptoms, we only notice psychiatric symptoms, including suicidal thoughts.” The doctor also advocates greater attention to the mental health of survivors of the infection.

Inflammation persists after mild covid

A new study from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and the Technical University of Munich in Germany demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages has altered inflammatory and metabolic expression three to five months after mild covid. Long-term symptoms are relatively common after a severe Sars-CoV-2 infection, but they can also affect people with mild illness. More research is needed to understand the long-term immune aberrations in patients who have suffered from the mild form of the disease, caution the study authors.

For this, the researchers analyzed blood samples from 68 people recovered from mild infection and from a control group of 36 volunteers who did not have covid. They then isolated the macrophages in the laboratory and stimulated them with spike protein, steroids and lipopolysaccharides (LPS), a molecule that triggers the immune system. Cells were sequenced with RNA to measure active genes. The scientists also looked at the presence of eicosanoid signaling molecules, which are a key feature of inflammation.

“It is not surprising to find a large number of eicosanoid molecules in people with covid-19, as the disease causes inflammation, but it was surprising that they were still being produced in large quantities several months after infection,” says Craig Wheelock of the Karolinska Institute. and one of the authors of the study.

Asthma

Research has also shown a higher concentration of leukotrienes, which are a type of pro-inflammatory molecules known to cause asthma. “Although most of these people did not have persistent symptoms, their immune systems were more sensitive than their healthy counterparts,” says Wheelock.

“It is very impressive that the concentration of leukotrienes remains elevated in macrophages in people who have had mild covid”, comments the corresponding author of the study, Julia Esser-von Bieren, leader of the research group at the Technical University of Munich. “Leukotrienes are key mediators of asthma, but they are also involved in the host’s antiviral defense against influenza. A sustained increase after SARS-CoV-2 infection may cause greater sensitivity to respiratory inflammation, but may also improve immunity.” antiviral to Sars-CoV-2 or other viruses”, he explains.

The researchers note that post-covid diagnosis was not specifically examined in the study, and as such, more research is needed to determine whether these findings may be directly linked to the long form of the disease.