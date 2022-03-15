Publisher who protested on TV is not found

Marina Ovsyannikova, the editor of Channel One Russia who was detained after breaking into the live broadcast calling for an end to the war, has not been located. The information is from “The Washington Post”.

Channel One Russia is a state-owned channel and the main source of news for many millions of Russians. The broadcaster follows the Kremlin line. Yesterday, Ovsyannikova appeared behind the anchor holding a sign protesting the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The message on the sign had “no war” in English and the rest in Russian. “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

According to The Washington Post, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a “pre-investigation” against Ovsyannikova for breaking into the studio.

The Tass news agency reported that the publisher could be accused of discrediting the Russian military.

Before breaking into the set of channel one, Ovsyannikova recorded a video message in which he said his father is Ukrainian and his mother is Russian. She described the war in Ukraine as a “crime” and urged the Russian people to speak out publicly.

Unfortunately, I worked at channel One in recent years, helping with Kremlin propaganda. And now I’m very ashamed. I am ashamed that I have allowed lies to be told on TV screens. I am ashamed to let the Russian people be zombified. Marina Ovsyannikova

Ravine Shamdasani, A spokeswoman for the United Nations human rights office told reporters in Geneva that Russian authorities should ensure that Ovsyannikova “does not suffer reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression.”

James Cleverly, junior minister at Britain’s Foreign Office, told the BBC the UK was “concerned” about the publisher’s safety.

“These acts of defiance within Russia… are incredibly important. It shows an enormous degree of bravery for these individuals to protest in what is, we know, an oppressive authoritarian state. It is very important that the Russian people understand what is being done.” on your behalf,” Cleverly said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the “woman who entered the Channel One studio” in one of his video updates posted on Telegram.

According to OVD-Info, a human rights group that tracks protest activities and arrests in Russia, thousands of people who demonstrated against the conflict were arrested.