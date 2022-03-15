Rockstar Games releases trailer for GTA 5 and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X

THE Rockstar Games just released the launch trailer for GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The producer highlights the new graphic modes, improved texture qualities, HDR and ray tracing, profile migration from GTA Online.

Below you can check out the trailer released by Rockstar Games:

Check it out on YouTube: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online Out Now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S



The game has several improvements with an emphasis on resolution up to 4Kperformance to 60 FPSimproved textures and options for HDR and ray tracing. Thanks to today’s console hardware, GTA 5 features faster loading and improved audio 3D.

In short GTA 5 and GTA Online is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through the PlayStation 5 and gives Microsoft Storewith a host of improvements and updates for new and returning players.

