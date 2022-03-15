Russia admits for the first time that offensive is not going according to plan

For the first time since the invasion of Ukraine began, a high-ranking member of Vladimir Putin’s regime acknowledged that the war is not proceeding at the speed expected by Russia.

Viktor Zolotov, head of the National Guard and one of Putin’s closest men, said the advance in Ukraine has been slower than previously thought.

“I would like to say that, yes, not everything is going as fast as we would like. But we are walking step by step towards our goal,” Zolotov said, according to comments posted on the National Guard’s website.

According to him, the blame for the delay in operations would lie with “far-right forces that

are hiding behind civilians.”

In the United States, a Defense Department spokesperson told a press briefing on Monday that “almost all” Russian fronts in Ukraine are “stopped”, including the infamous convoy that threatened to head to the capital. Kiev.

Moscow is believed to have expected a quick fall from Ukraine, but fighting has dragged on for nearly 20 days, with no signs of surrender from the local government.

To reinforce its offensive, Russia has already enlisted thousands of mercenaries in Syria — the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 40,000 militiamen — but this contingent has not yet been transported to the front.

The Ukrainian government also denounces Belarus’ intention to join the invasion.

According to the UN, at least 636 Ukrainian civilians have died since the start of the war, including 46 minors. The invasion also generated 2.8 million refugees.

