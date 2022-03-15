Russia and Ukraine to resume negotiations on Tuesday (15) – News









The fourth round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will resume on Tuesday (15) after a “technical break” on Monday (14), said a negotiator for the Ukrainian government.

“We will take a technical break from the negotiations until tomorrow, to allow us to continue working in the working subgroups and clarify some terms,” ​​Mikhailo Podolyak, negotiator and adviser to Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter.

Despite the negotiations, the Obolon district, near Kiev, and the north of the Ukrainian capital, were bombed in the early hours of Monday (14). The Russians hit residential buildings, leaving at least four dead and more than 12 injured, who were rescued by the country’s emergency teams.

The Russian attack on Kiev targeted the Antonov aircraft factory but hit a residential building, according to city officials in the Ukrainian capital.

The population continues with a curfew and many residents are housed in subway stations, which function as bomb shelters.









