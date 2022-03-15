Russia Steps Up Bombings on Southern Ukraine’s Port Cities and Kiev | National Journal

Russia has intensified bombing of Ukraine’s capital and port cities in the south of the country. This is what special envoys Rodrigo Carvalho, Ernani Lemos and Ross Salinas report from Poland.

The population of Mariupol is suffering one blow after another. Drone footage showed further attacks on the key port city, which has been besieged by Russians for days.

Last week, a bomber destroyed a maternity ward. A pregnant woman was taken out with injuries; her condition was serious. This Monday (14), the doctors said that they even performed a cesarean, but that the baby was removed without life. Thirty minutes later, her mother died.

There should be a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol for civilians to leave, but it is difficult to get on the road because of the bombing. This Monday, 160 cars managed to leave the city.

In another port, that of Odessa, on the Black Sea, residents made a collective effort to collect sand from the beach to use in barricades. A photographer says that there are no soldiers there.

“We work here because those who don’t know how to kill, do what they can”, he says.

In Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, two civilians were killed in the attack on a building.

A bomb fell in Donetsk, in the area controlled by separatists and recognized by Russia as an independent. The two sides exchanged accusations.

A Russian army spokesman said 20 civilians had died and that the fire had come from the Ukrainian side. Furthermore, he stated that the bomb was a cluster bomb, a type prohibited by unsigned international conventions or the Russia nor by the Ukraine.

The Ukrainians denied it and accused Russia of inventing attacks to try to justify the war.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Ukrainians would be placing weapons in residential areas. Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian military can take full control of major population centers to ensure the safety of Ukrainian civilians.

The war will enter the 20th day this Tuesday (15). What people who are experiencing this hell in Ukraine and those who are fleeing to neighboring countries in Eastern Europe want to know is when it will end. A fourth round of negotiations began virtually on Monday, but again nothing came of it. It was suspended until this Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine’s economic destruction is among Russia’s goals. Zelensky asked the Ukrainian parliament on Monday to extend martial law, which changes the rules of operation of a country, by one month.setting aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

Also on Monday, British journalist Benjamin Hall, of American TV Fox News, was wounded in the outskirts of Kiev. He had to go to the hospital.

The Ukrainian capital remains tense. As millions of people did this Monday, in various parts of the world, a man went for a walk in the park in the morning and looked at the sky: it was a rocket. The attack took place in front of a residential building in Kiev.

“This is Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a video.