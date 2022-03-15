Russian military and Ukrainian guards control the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants – News





Russian soldiers control the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants, along with Ukrainian guards and officials, according to Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Russian news agency Sputnik.

Polishchuk also said that the two plants were back to normal operation and that radiation levels were also normal, “which is confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”. The official noted that the main task is focused on “preventing the provocation of Ukrainian nationalist forces against these critical infrastructure facilities”.















According to the IAEA, the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant suffered a blackout again on Monday (14) caused by Russian forces, although power has already been restored, according to data provided by Ukrainian authorities. “Radiation levels at all nuclear power plants are at normal levels,” the IAEA said, based on information from the Ukrainian atomic operator.



