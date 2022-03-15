Russians Crowd McDonald’s Stores Before Shutdown

Rede announced temporary suspension of activities in the country as a form of protest against the invasion of Ukraine; strike should take place this week

AFPMc Donald’s stores in the city of Moscow recorded queues this weekend

The residents of the city of Moscowcapital of Russiasaid goodbye in recent days to brands such as McDonalds and Starbucks. in the network fast food, hundreds of Russians packed franchise units last Sunday, 13, with some cases drawing attention. At McDonald’s on Pushkin Square, the first American fast food restaurant in Russia, opened in 1990, a musician handcuffed himself to the unit’s door to protest the company’s temporary stoppage in the country. In all, the activities of the 850 franchise stores on Russian territory will be paralyzed in retaliation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition to protests, several establishments registered huge queues in recent days. In some stores, records were made of employees singing amid the last days of work before the shutdown. Russian news agencies say that Monday, the 14th, should be the last day of operation for most stores in the country.

Check records of queues at franchise stores:

