Satellite shows Cobra Island, Ukraine, after Russian bombing | World

Reproduction/CNN/Maxar Technologies Satellite image shows damage to Cobra Island, where Ukrainian soldiers swore at Russians and were bombed

The first satellite image of Cobra Island in the Black Sea was released on Monday, where Ukrainian soldiers cursed Russians when they received an order to surrender. The company’s Maxar Technologies record, published by American CNN, shows damage to buildings and a Russian ship anchored at the site.

The island located off the coast of Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, has an area of ​​186,000 m² and was identified by the US Atlantic Council as “central to Ukrainian maritime demands”. When approached by the opponents in the war, a group of 13 soldiers refused to put down their weapons and cursed the Russians: “Fuck off…”.

At first, the Ukrainian government said that all soldiers had been bombed and died. Later, they disclosed that, in fact, the group was alive. They eventually surrendered and were arrested. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that all will be considered Heroes of the country.

Last week, Emine Dzheppar deputy foreign minister of the country, announced that a postage stamp commemorating the incident on the island. Artist Boris Groh’s drawing shows a soldier pointing his middle finger at a ship on the high seas.

The dialogue between the troops was published by the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda and by an adviser to the Ministry of the Interior, Anton Gerashchenko. As they approached the island, the Russian ships gave an ultimatum:

“This is a Russian warship. I suggest that you put down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

said the naval officer.

Soon after, the recording shows a conversation between two Ukrainian military personnel.

“So I guess that’s it…should I tell them to fuck off?”

A soldier responds next.

“Well, I think that’s the case.”

Seconds later comes the answer to the Russians.

“War ship, go fuck yourselves

.”

