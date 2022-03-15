Scalp cancer: hidden lesions delay diagnosis – Revista Galileu

+



Scalp cancer: hidden lesions delay diagnosis (Photo: Drew Coffman/Unsplash)

The scalp is a frequent site for the appearance of skin cancer, but identifying the lesions or spots that signal the disease is not an easy task to perform alone. In general, the first person to notice a change, according to experts, is the hairdresser.

“It is essential that these signs are taken seriously and that the person immediately seeks a dermatologist. The earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chance of cure”, explains Daniel Gonçalves, a dermatologist who works in the area of ​​Cutaneous Oncology and Dermatological Surgery, and is a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

In addition to red or dark spots, other signs in the head area that should draw attention are sores that do not heal and the appearance of nodules. “The dermatologist should question the patient about the appearance of skin lesions in the region and examine the place during the consultation”, reinforces Gonçalves.

“Forgotten” Areas

According to the specialist, it is not just the scalp that should be part of the dermatologists’ screening, but also the hair, hair, nails and genitals. “It can happen that, during a consultation, the examination of the scalp region ends up being ‘forgotten’ in the face of other findings in the body, so it is essential that the dermatologist has a methodical form of examination and recording in the patient’s medical record so that avoid it,” he says.

In particular, the physician should pay attention to patients with their own or family history of skin cancer, even in another region of the body. “Care should also be redoubled with light-skinned individuals and those with advanced age”, adds the dermatologist.

greater risk

There are individuals who are more likely to develop scalp cancer, such as those with androgenetic alopecia (baldness). The risk is greater because there is no layer of protection against ultraviolet rays, in the absence of hair strands. Dermatological syndromes such as xeroderma pigmentosum and Gorlin-Goltz also increase the incidence of tumors in the region.

Cancer hidden under tattoos

Even with all the attention, dermatologists are often faced with limiting factors for the physical examination. This is the case for patients with very thick beards, tattoos, nail polish and hair extensions.

“Often, it may be necessary to ask the patient to return to the office after preparing himself properly (removal of nail polish, shaving his beard, cutting his hair) so that the proper examination can be carried out”, explains the dermatologist.

(Source: Einstein Agency)