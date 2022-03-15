see 30 minutes of ray tracing gameplay on PS5

GTA V will be released in March, 15, marking the video game debut for the third generation in a row. A 30-minute gameplay of the new version running through Fidelity Mode was published this Monday (14) by VGC, so it’s already possible to have the first impressions about its reproduction with ray tracing on PS5.

This option offers native 4K resolution and 30 FPS. The difference is not much compared to its PS4 version (because of the 30 frames per second rate), but ray tracing brings more noticeable reflections on cars, glass and other planes where light reflects more easily. Check out:

GTA V will be played in three different ways in the new generation. In addition to the Fidelity Mode mentioned above, players will be able to enjoy the title through Performance Mode, with dynamic 4K and 60 FPS, and RT Performance Mode, with dynamic 4K, 60 FPS and ray tracing.

Weighing almost 90 GB in the new generation, the game preload and the campaign mode save transfer are now available – remembering that it will also be possible to pass the progress of GTA Online on launch day.

PS5 GTA V will cost R$ 53.73 on the PS Store

Last week, Rockstar reported that the PS5 GTA V pre-order is now available on the PS Store for BRL 53.73. This price is an offer that will last until the day June 14date on which it will cost BRL 214.90. Check out the details!