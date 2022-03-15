See the graphics and loading times of GTA V running on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The updated version of the game arrives on March 15th with discounts of up to 75%

Grand Theft Auto V arrives next Tuesday (15th) at PlayStation 5 and to Xbox Series S|X, and the new version of the game has already fallen into the hands of content producers, allowing them to have a better idea of ​​the improvements made by Rockstar Games. A video published by the MrWilliamThor channel shows that, among the changes made by the company, there are considerably better loading times.

In the case of the Xbox Series, the game takes 59 seconds from the moment it starts up to the moment players manage to enter its story mode. In the case of the version for the old Xbox One, it was necessary to wait at least 1 minute and 59 seconds for that — proof of the advantages that the use of an SSD has brought to the latest generation.

The GA GAMEZ channel had access to the PlayStation 5 version of the game and released a video of just over 18 minutes showing how the game runs in Performance RT mode. According to Rockstar Games, the new versions of GTA V will have three graphic modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: one focused on visual quality, one on performance and a third that tries to blend the best aspects of the others.

GTA V goes beyond PC in its new version

One of the main novelties of Grand Theft Auto V in its new version is the Inclusion of Ray Tracing technology, which is absent from the PC version of the game. The developer also reworked some of the game’s textures in order to make them more attractive and adapted to current platforms.



Until now, Rockstar Games has not confirmed whether it will bring the new visual details present on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X to the computer version.. The game is now available for pre-load on new platforms and offers a limited-time promotional price.

Until the 14th of June, the owners of the Microsoft platform will be able to purchase the full game for BRL 107.45 (or BRL 53.95 just for GTA Online). On PlayStation, the complete game comes out with 75% and will cost BRL 53.73 until the deadline, and the online mode will be offered completely free of charge until the end of the promotional period. After the promotion ends, GTA will cost BRL 214.90 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: WCCFTech