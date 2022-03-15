Solar storms are expected to hit Earth in the next few days. Is there any danger?

Solar storms classified as light and moderate are expected to occur between March 14th and 15th. The warning of the phenomena was released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office. According to the institutions, storms can cause some effects on Earth, such as an increase in the occurrence of aurora in certain latitudes of the planet.

Generally, storms of these levels are not a cause for great concern, but they can indeed affect high-frequency radio signals at high latitudes, and some satellites may need to be corrected for altitude. “There are chances of auroral increases between the 13th and 14th of March, as a result of the flows of two coronal mass ejections (CME) and a coronal hole arriving at Earth at high speed,” explained the British Met Office, in a statement. .

With geomagnetic storms, there may be some effects on high-frequency radio signals at high latitudes (Image: Reproduction/NOAA SWPC)

The predictions of the Kp index, which describe the disturbances of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the solar wind, show that the disturbances should reach levels 6 and 5 between this Monday (14) and Tuesday (15), respectively. The index has ten levels, and the classification of the phenomena suggests strong chances of bright and colorful auroras in the sky – mainly at 55º latitude, at each of the planet’s poles.

When solar activity becomes more active, solar storms are common. As a result, coronal mass ejections (formed by plasma ejected from the Sun’s outermost atmosphere) and the flow of particles from the solar winds emitted by our star cause disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field and upper atmosphere. Therefore, when a CME occurs towards our planet, the collision of its particles with the Earth’s magnetic field causes geomagnetic storms, also called solar storms.

In recent times, our star has become increasingly active. The Sun goes through 11-year cycles, marked by moments of highest and lowest activity — these variations are known as solar maximum and minimum, respectively. The most recent solar minimum occurred in 2019, which means that we are on our way to solar maximum, marked by greater activity in our star’s magnetic field. The solar maximum is expected to occur around July 2025.

Source: NOAA, Met Office; Via: Science Alert