Special session alerts to the importance of preventing kidney diseases

The Senate held a special session this Monday (14th) to mark World Kidney Day, celebrated this year on March 10th. The session, requested by Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP), was chaired by Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS).

At the opening, Nelsinho, who is a doctor, stressed that the government and society need to focus more on policies and attitudes that prevent kidney diseases. Among these actions are awareness campaigns, investment in early diagnosis and treatment and, on the part of the population, more care with food, control in the consumption of alcoholic beverages and adoption of regular physical activity. All to prevent the citizen from needing hemodialysis or other treatments required in serious cases. The senator also recalled that research indicates that the kidney can be strongly affected in cases of patients who caught covid-19.



— Unburdening the SUS at this time meets the need to alleviate the overload introduced in the care of patients with kidney problems as a result of covid. Research has revealed the consequences of covid-19, particularly severe in the case of patients who have suffered the most severe form of the disease. The kidneys appear in second place among the most affected organs. In this latest wave of covid, the press reported the lack of ICU beds with support for dialysis. Surely the demand in the medical field has changed,” warned Trad.

Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN), who is also a doctor, added that diabetics and hypertensive patients need to prioritize kidney care, in order to avoid the need for hemodialysis.

– IT’S It is of fundamental importance for people to know that, if they are diabetic or hypertensive, after being diagnosed, they have to be present in their health units doing this control of renal function, of its filter (because it is always a serious, exhausting disease), doing everything not to reach hemodialysis. Brazil is the third country that performs the most kidney transplants in the world – informed Zenaide.

Impact on quality of life

Representatives of medical associations and kidney patients also participated in the hearing. Excited, the president of the National Federation of Patients and Kidney Transplants (Fenapar), Maria de Lourdes Alves, warned about the loss in quality of life that serious kidney diseases bring to people.



– ÇI confess that when I first entered a hemodialysis clinic, with those long corridors, it was as if I was entering death row… Dialysis really is a shock for the person, their life will forever be completely different. Kidney disease has severe impacts on quality of life. In the most advanced stage, it can include dizziness, tiredness, extreme fatigue. In addition to the symptoms, we have the financial burden, experienced by both patients and caregivers. We often have to cut down on working hours or withdraw from the career altogether. There is an increase in transportation expenses for treatments and consultations, and for learning to adjust to new dietary needs. In the latest Fenapar survey, 56% of patients said that the impact on quality of life is extreme — he reported.

President of the Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN), Osvaldo Merege Vieira Neto indicated the impacts that kidney diseases already have on society.

— Studies estimate that 10% of the population has chronic kidney disease, from its earliest stages to the most advanced stages, in which hemodialysis is required. In Brazil we have about 20 million people with chronic kidney disease, most of them invisible to the health system and even to themselves. According to the 2021 SBN census, in Brazil we have 148,363 people in dialysis programs, with a progressive increase in this contingent every year,” said Merege.

