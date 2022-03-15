State of Play dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy scheduled for next Thursday • Eurogamer.pt

If you’re looking forward to news about Hogwarts Legacy, the new game based on the Harry Potter universe, then you’re in luck: next Thursday, March 17, at 21:00 (18:00 GMT), a new game-based State of Play.

Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in Hogwarts, the school of wizardry, where players can explore the castle, attend classes and become the wizard they always wanted to be. There’s even a morality system, allowing you to learn the Dark Arts or fight them.

The announcement was made via PlayStation’s official Twitter, along with the message “Wands ready for a new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, with a first look at its gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 21:00 ( Lisbon time).”

Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: https://t.co/TwujdB2cBr pic.twitter.com/bFZMWjdZ2t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 14, 2022

It’s safe to say that Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, with the trailer for the game on YouTube having 28 million views. A new blog post reveals that over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay will be showcased during the event, as well as additional information from Avalanche Studio.